One of the most popular parks in the United Kingdom is Liverpool Park.

A park in Liverpool has been rated one of the most popular in the United Kingdom.

We are fortunate to have so many parks and green places to enjoy on Merseyside.

Sefton Park has now risen to a respectable sixth place in a ranking of the most popular parks outside of London in the United Kingdom.

Sefton Park, located between Aigburth Road and Smithdown Road, is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s most popular attractions, with thousands of visitors each day. A boating lake, bandstand, ‘fairy glen’ waterfalls and stepping stones, children’s playground, cafes, and tennis courts are all part of the 235-acre Grade I listed park.

The stunning glass Palm House, which can be booked for weddings and gatherings, is also located here. Sefton Park has held a number of events throughout the years, including LIMF, Africa Oye, and Fusion Festival.

The Spooky Welly Walk returns to Sefton Park next month after being canceled last year because to the epidemic. The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation will benefit from the proceeds of the two-mile Halloween themed walk. This year’s event will be held on October 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets may be purchased here.

PoundToy produced a study of the UK’s most popular parks based on park visitors’ Tripadvisor reviews and annual Google searches, ranking the parks out of ten for each review factor to find the most popular. The complete list can be found below.

Outside of London, the most popular parks include Christ Church Meadow in Oxfordshire, Seven Sisters Country Park in East Sussex, Jephson Gardens in Warwickshire, Jesmond Dene in Tyne and Wear, Kelvin Grove Park in Lanarkshire, Sefton Park in Merseyside, and Holyrood Park in Midlothian. Berkshire’s Windsor Great Park and Leicestershire’s Bradgate Park