One of the many rules Hawaii vacationers should be aware of is not swimming with dolphins.

Swimming with dolphins is now one of the numerous laws Hawaii has put to its list of prohibitions in order to maintain control over conditions that can be exploited on the island.

Spinner dolphins are now protected by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, following an increase in tourists and people seeking to engage with them, which can disturb them in their natural habitat. Humans approaching within 50 yards of spinner dolphins will be accused of harassment under the new regulation, which went into effect on Tuesday.

Despite decades of interactions between humans and spinner dolphins, concerns arose about whether the inherently charismatic animal could grow upset as a result of the constant interactions.

When the regulation was introduced in 2016, Ann Garrett, assistant regional administrator for the National Marine Fisheries Service, pointed out that dolphins slumber in near-shore waters during the day, making them vulnerable to dolphin-directed activities.

“They may forsake their habitat and develop health problems as a result. We can’t function as effectively as we could if we get a decent night’s sleep, and dolphins are no different,” she noted. “Their health may be harmed over time. They might not be as good at raising children. They may forsake their young or their habitat, and their population may suffer long-term consequences.”

These aren’t the only restrictions that visitors to Hawaii should be aware of; the islands have enacted a slew of others to protect the ecology and the natural beauty of the islands. Below are some more regulations to consider.

There will be no plastic bags.

Plastic bags were banned in Hawaii to prevent them from seeping into the surrounding waterways and killing animals. This took effect on January 1, 2021.

Sea Turtles Must Not Be Touched

If you’re in Hawaii, consider picking up or upsetting a sea turtle. If the turtle is hurt while in your possession, you might face fines of up to $25,000 if you do so.

Laws Concerning Traffic Safety

If you’re driving a car with a child in it, you should cut down on your smoke consumption. Smoking and vaping are both prohibited. Similarly, if you’re walking across a crosswalk, you should put your phone away because texting while crossing is against the law.

Keep an eye on your sunscreen.

While it’s only natural for visitors to protect their skin from the sun while on the islands, they should also be aware of the chemicals they’re applying. Any sunscreen that contains the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate is prohibited. Brief News from Washington Newsday.