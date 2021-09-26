One of the first female mayors was a nurse who battled for women’s pensions.

A Wirral nurse became recognized as the “first female mayor and first socialist mayor” after fighting for state pensions for women at a time when most women were not able to vote.

When Mary Ann Mercer was elected as a councillor in 1919 and Mayor in 1924 in Birkenhead, she was hailed as a “pioneer” for working-class women at a period when women under 30 were denied the right to vote.

Mary lived at 103 Norman Street in Birkenhead North from 1914, where she was honored with a blue plaque outside her home in 2018 for her historic role as a crusader for state pensions for women who struggled to ensure children were fed.

“She was a pioneer for women at a period when working class women were not normally in public life, and women generally did not have the vote,” former Wirral Mayor Ann McLachlan said at the time of the nurse, who was originally from Newport in Shropshire before relocating to Birkenhead.

“She unveiled the Cenotaph in Hamilton Square in front of thousands of people in 1925, including all of the First World War Generals, and she organised numerous events for children in Birkenhead Town Hall, ensuring that they were fed.”

The Representation of the People Act of 1918 gave women over the age of 30 the right to vote, but it took the Equal Franchise Act of 1928 to give women equal voting rights to males.

Mary Ann’s father died when she was three years old, and the difficulties her mother faced influenced her political beliefs significantly.

Her interest in politics led her to join the Labour Party while working in Belfast, and she eventually married a Labour activist and journalist and relocated to Wirral in 1914.

She was elected as a councillor for Argyle ward in 1919 and served for over 30 years, until 1945, representing the Birkenhead district.

In 1926, she became the first woman elected to the council as an alderman, a position she held for four years before becoming a magistrate in 1929.

