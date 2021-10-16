One of the first Black women to join the British air force was Toxteth pioneer.

African-Caribbean individuals have served in the British air force for over a century, and Lilian Bader, a Liverpool native, was one of the first Black women to join.

Lilian, a Toxteth Park native who was orphaned at the age of nine and raised in a Hull convent apart from her two elder brothers, overcame adversity, bigotry, and discrimination to carve out a place in history.

Lilian Bailey was born in 1917 to an Irish mother and a father, Marcus Bailey, whose service as a merchant seaman in the Royal Navy during World War One was not enough to prevent Lilian’s attempts to find work being hampered by his Barbadian origin.

Lilian lived in the convent until she was 20 years old, escaping slavery by dressing as a white guy and fleeing to Liverpool clothed as a white man.

Two years later, the Second World War began out. Lilian temporarily worked in the canteens of the Navy, Army, and Air Force Institutes before being pushed out due to her father’s West Indian ancestry.

Lilian was a determined and brilliant young woman who drifted through farm employment and domestic service until she heard on the radio that the Royal Air Force was recruiting West Indians.

In 1941, Lilian was accepted into the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).

She was a trailblazer there.

She was frequently the lone person of color in a room full of white people. She received a ‘First Class’ grade on her training and became one of the first women to be certified as an instrument repairer.

One of her brothers was killed at sea while following in their father’s footsteps in the Merchant Navy during her training.

Back home, Lilian worked as a Leading Aircraftwoman, testing the engines of bombers flown to fight the Nazis in a male-dominated setting.

She was also one of the first WAAF employees to don overalls rather than skirts.

Before her air force service came to an end in 1944, Lilian attained to the rank of Acting Corporal.

In 1943, she met and married Ramsay Bader, a Black D-Day soldier and tank driver.

When Lilian fell pregnant with their first child the following year, the WAAF discharged her.

Her second son followed in her footsteps into the military, having previously served in the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot. “The summary has come to an end.”