One of the best takeaways in Liverpool, as well as a ‘local legend.’

Food delivery service Just Eat has dubbed a Liverpool takeaway and restaurant a “local legend.”

Gourmet Kitchen is located on Lark Lane, surrounded by an eclectic mix of notable independent bars, restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and more, yet it has quickly built a name for itself, attracting a devoted following of foodies eager to sample the restaurant’s large menu.

For meat eaters, the restaurant offers a broad variety of gourmet burgers, as well as a reasonable vegan menu. There are also deli sandwiches, desserts, smoothies, and other options available.

Gourmet Kitchen has a long history of five-star reviews on platforms such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo, as well as Just Eat, where it was recently named a Local Legend.

Restaurants that have earned the title of “Local Legend” on Just Eat must meet a set of criteria. They’ve “been tried, tasted, and highly praised by previous customers,” according to the delivery company’s website. So when you order from them, you can rest assured that you’re getting the greatest food in your neighborhood from a restaurant that routinely receives top marks for both its food and delivery services.” Instagram Gourmet Kitchen has been praised as “excellent” and “outstanding” in reviews on Just Eat, with “large portion sizes” and the “greatest burgers in Liverpool.”

“We are tremendously happy as a firm to be granted a local legend – so, so much hard work has gone into the business,” Chris Nolan, director and owner of Gourmet Kitchen, told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve had a lockdown where all of the major boys shut down, and we had to feed what felt like the entire city of Liverpool on a daily basis due to supply concerns that everyone is dealing with.”

“Through it all, we offered first-rate service to everyone, and this award means a great deal to the owners, employees, and even consumers.”

“We’ve received a lot of congratulations, which makes all of the hard work worthwhile.”

“We’d want to express our gratitude to each and every one of our devoted customers.”

