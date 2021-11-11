One of the best roasts in the country is served at this Liverpool restaurant.

For its roast dinner, a Liverpool restaurant has been rated one of the best in the UK.

The Monro on Duke Street came in sixth position in Stelrad’s research of the greatest places to eat the classic meal in the UK.

They consider a variety of aspects, including the availability of handmade gravy, the variety of meat options, a roaring fire, and whether or not the location is dog and child friendly.

Although the menu at The Monro is constantly changing, visitors can presently order prawn cocktails or a pumpkin salad for an appetizer, and autumn berry cheesecake or chocolate fudge cake for dessert.

Meat options for the main course include an eight-hour slow-cooked braised lamb shank, roast pork belly, turkey, or beef. Roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, rich gravy, and homemade Yorkshire puddings round off the meal.

According to one Tripadvisor review: “One of the tastiest and most generously portioned Sunday dinners I’ve ever eaten in Liverpool.

“The beef is tender. The vegetables are perfectly seasoned. The Yorkshire pudding is huge and soaks up the gravy beautifully, albeit it could be crispier if I were being picky.

“The potatoes were soft as well, but not as crunchy as I would have liked. It’s lovely to have cauliflower cheese as part of a Sunday roast rather than having to order it as a separate side dish.” Another consumer gave the company a five-star rating before adding the following: “Always at the top of my list when it comes to eating out in Liverpool, we went there for Sunday lunch yesterday after making a reservation on line, which is the best way to do it.

“They were really crowded, as expected, so we didn’t obtain a table in our preferred spot. However, the cuisine, as always, was outstanding.

“The salmon and fish cake appetizer was fantastic. For the main course, I went with the roast leg of lamb. Wow! It’s fantastic. There was so much food. I didn’t even have room for dessert.” Dogs are welcome at the event, which provides them with a water bowl and a tiny treat. If customers are dining, the venue has designated tables for individuals who are bringing their own food.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”