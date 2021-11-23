‘One of the best performances in years,’ Steven Gerrard gushed about Liverpool’s outstanding player in a contest that stunned Brendan Rodgers.

After playing in one of the most spectacular Merseyside derbies the Premier League had ever seen, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was left raving about a Reds teammate eight years ago today.

In the early minutes of the game, Liverpool took the lead at Goodison Park before Everton found themselves 3-2 up and aiming to take all three points in the closing moments.

Daniel Sturridge salvaged a draw for the Reds from the bench with a header in the 88th minute, capping a season in which he showed what he was capable of with 21 Premier League goals in 29 appearances.

A defender, however, was singled out for praise.

Gerrard knows the Merseyside derby like the back of his hand, having played in a number of them, but he singled out young scouser Jon Flanagan for special appreciation after his defensive performance.

“By a country mile, Jon Flanagan was our star man,” Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard remarked. “I thought he was incredible. It was one of the most impressive derby performances I’ve seen in a long time.

“He’s all about passion, drive, commitment, and battling for the greater good.” He was a genius.” Brendan Rodgers, the former manager of the Reds, agreed: “Jon Flanagan was a force to be reckoned with. Because of his desire and willingness to put himself out there every day, he will be in a derby that is broadcast on Sky Golden in 30 years.” “Probably a bit of all three!” Rodgers stated after the game when asked if he was “relieved, disappointed, or happy.” Despite his excellent run, Sturridge had to settle for a spot on the Liverpool bench as Rodgers deliberated.

Rodgers stated, “The child has as much talent as any striker in Europe.”

“Take a look at his speed, strength, dexterity, and ability. This is a case when I had to make a decision.

“Listen, Daniel has done a fantastic job for us. It was disheartening because you come here expecting your teammates to be on their game.” Goalscorer Kevin Mirallas was fortunate not to be added to the list of players who have seen red in the derby after a challenge on Luis Suarez as the Reds were pegged back following Philippe Coutinho’s opener.

“Summary ends,” I said when I issued the first challenge.