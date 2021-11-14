One of the best Christmas markets in the UK is in Liverpool.

A Christmas attraction in Liverpool has been rated one of the top 20 in the UK.

Tide looked into TripAdvisor data to find the best Christmas markets across the country.

Tide used the number of five-star ratings and the percentage of those reviews to rank the top 20 seasonal markets in the UK.

Christmas will return to Liverpool in 2021, with markets and lights turning on.

The company then took the mean of these statistics to come up with an overall index rank.

The Christmas market at St George’s Hall in Liverpool made it into the top 20 list, coming in third.

