One of the 13 service members killed in the Kabul attack was Maxton Soviak, a Navy Medic from Ohio.

Maxton William Soviak was one of 13 US service personnel killed in the Thursday attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to his mother, who spoke to WKYC in Cleveland on Friday.

Soviak was from northern Ohio and was serving in the US Navy as a physician, according to his mother.

One of the US Navy’s sailors was killed in the strike, according to a statement made earlier Friday by the US Navy.

“During the August 26 attack at the Abbey gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, one Sailor was killed,” the Navy reported. “We grieve the loss of this Sailor and extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.”

The Navy noted in its statement that the sailor’s name will be released after the sailor’s family had been notified.

