One of R Kelly’s accusers thinks the claim that he didn’t get a fair trial is offensive.

One of R Kelly’s accusers has dismissed claims that he was “railroaded” during his sex trafficking trial as “beyond insulting.”

After being found guilty of racketeering in the grooming and exploitation of young women, the 54-year-old singer faces decades in prison. Kelly’s trial heard that he was a serial sexual abuser who exploited his celebrity and money to prey on vulnerable people.

Bill Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt, on the other hand, said that the singer had been “railroaded” and blamed systemic racism for his conviction last month, a charge that enraged his accusers.

Faith Rodgers, 24, claims Kelly mistreated her for almost a year and purposefully infected her with a sexually transmitted disease when she was 19 years old. She spoke out against Wyatt’s comments during a press conference in Los Angeles with Gloria Allred, a prominent lawyer who has represented many of the star’s victims.

“That term is beyond offensive to me,” Ms Rodgers, who testified against Kelly, said. After meeting R Kelly when I was 19 years old, he exploited me for his own amusement, sexually abused me, and sought to control me for the next year and a half. He threatened me on several times when I decided to come forward with my tale.” Kelly posted intimate images of Ms Rodgers in an attempt to silence her, according to Ms Rodgers, who portrayed herself as an advocate rather than a victim or survivor. “Despite the threats, I persisted to tell what had occurred to me, and R Kelly retaliated by publishing those images,” she stated. Despite this, I refused to back down and continued to testify. R Kelly was given a fair hearing. And it was on this basis that he was found guilty. He wasn’t railroaded in any way.” Ms Rodgers, who was joined by her parents at the news conference, thanked other survivors for their support and said her sole hope for Kelly’s sentencing next May is that he will demonstrate remorse for his misdeeds.

“There was a lot of arrogance expressed in the courtroom by him and his attorneys,” she stated.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”