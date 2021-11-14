One of Merseyside’s hidden conservation areas has its own set of rules.

Rock Park is one of Wirral’s hidden conservation areas, with autumn leaves, Victorian cast iron lampposts, and majestic period mansions.

The mansions were erected by wealthy merchants in the 1800s to get away from the sounds and odors of their daily business on the other side of the river.

With a dock and ferry service to transfer people across the Mersey, it quickly became a highly trendy and desired place to live.

The stately residences along Rock Ferry’s coastline established a gated community of wealthy families, including American novelist Nadine Gordimer.