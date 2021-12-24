One of five pregnant women saved from’sinking’ on a popular beach.

Five people were rescued from sinking in muck on a Merseyside beach, including a pregnant woman.

Lynne Burns and her family were rescued from Crosby beach in the summer of last year, and she returned this Christmas to thank everyone who assisted in their rescue.

Grandmother Lynne was walking out to the Antony Gormley statues with her husband, expectant daughter, two-year-old grandson, and son-in-law when they became stranded.

She stated, ” “My pregnant daughter was the first to feel the mud beneath her feet, and I had to get her out only to find myself in the mud. She yanked me away. It became clear that we were in jeopardy.

“The RNLI truck that had been patrolling came to a halt and pointed in our direction. Katie, an excellent person, quietly talked my spouse, who was closest to me, to safety.

“She then emerged from the muck to assist us. She assisted us in removing our shoes and physically supported us as we traversed the treacherous muck. She was so calm and encouraging that we were all able to retreat to safety because of her.

“I can’t thank her enough, and I’m thankful that people like her are keeping an eye out for us. She is someone I will never forget.

“Returning to Crosby has been a really emotional experience, and learning that these incredible lifeguards remain on duty 365 days a year, including Christmas Day, made me even more eager to thank them and give them a small piece of our gratitude.

“If they hadn’t been there for us this year, our Christmas could have turned out very differently. I’m grateful to them and encourage people to donate to the RNLI’s Christmas campaign so that they can continue to do such wonderful work.” Lynne and her husband returned to the beach to thank the people who had rescued them with gifts.

Andy Jordan, the RNLI’s lead lifeguard supervisor, was one of the persons engaged in the dramatic rescue. He was on his way to Crosby Beach to meet the couple. They also Facetimed Katie McMillan, who was also on hand to assist.

"It," Andy said