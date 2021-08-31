‘One of Everton’s worst acquisitions’ – There were no tears shed by Juventus fans after Moise Kean’s transfer.

With Juventus announced Moise Kean’s re-signing, there didn’t appear to be any tears shed by fans over the striker’s departure from Everton.

After a disappointing term at Goodison Park, Kean has returned to the Serie A club that transferred him to the Blues on a two-year loan with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old was unable to replicate his goal-scoring record with Juventus as a teenager, scoring just four times in 39 appearances for Everton.

The Italian international’s tenure on Merseyside was hampered by disciplinary issues in addition to on-field failings.

Everton were “appalled” when Kean flouted lockdown rules by hosting a party at his home in November 2019 after he was late for a team meeting for the second time, while in April 2020 – at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic in the UK – he was dropped from the squad for being late for a team meeting for the second time.

Last season, he spent the most of his time on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 17 goals in 41 appearances.

Bill GR 78 just said “Good,” John Jevons commented “Brilliant news,” Johan Scouse said “Good riddance,” and Mark Anthony Ellis said “Yes yes yes yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“Got to be one of the worst signings for Everton in terms of money invested, return, and sell on?” Edge loading speculated. “We’ll never get to witness that Dance move when it’s finished,” joked Saul Wright. I’m guessing it’s still in the works.”

Given that Kean’s two-year loan agreement with Juventus includes a buyout clause if specified “sporting objectives” are accomplished, this correspondent tweeted the article with the phrase “seems to have booted his last ball for Everton.”

Mark Jennings responded by saying, “His last ball???” “Did he ever kick a ball for the first time?”

Baines’ left boot alluded to Kean’s final act in an Everton shirt, being sent off in Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield Town, by saying: “Or grabbed his last throat,” while former The Washington Newsday sports reporter David Randles asked: “Did it – did it – did it – did it – did it – did it – did it – did it – did it – did it – did it B: Over the bar C: Out for a throw in?” A: Go wide B: Over the bar C: Out for a throw in?”