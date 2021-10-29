One of Epstein’s accusers has filed a defamation lawsuit against another accuser who claims she was a co-conspirator.

According to the Associated Press, a woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually assaulting her has sued another of the financier’s accusers for defamation. In a late Thursday Manhattan federal court filing, Rina Oh mentioned Virginia Giuffre, who recently filed her own sexual coercion complaint against Prince Andrew.

Oh, claims According to the Associated Press, Giuffre defamed her by claiming she was Epstein’s girlfriend and helped him recruit girls to sexually assault, citing a series of tweets Giuffre sent in October 2020.

One of Giuffre’s tweets included in the lawsuit said, “Rina-if you read this, I wish you suffer in disgrace for the rest of your life.”

Another of Giuffre’s tweets claimed that Oh deserved to be “sitting in jail” alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who is now being investigated for allegedly assisting Epstein in the recruitment of girls who were later sexually assaulted by him.

According to the Associated Press, Oh stated that authorities, including the FBI, had agreed that she was not a co-conspirator with Epstein or a member of his inner circle, but rather one of his teenage victims.

Giuffre has claimed that Epstein sexually abused a number of underage girls and women.

Maxwell, 59, faces allegations that she recruited underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the mid-1990s and sex trafficked a teenage girl in the early 2000s when she goes on trial in Manhattan in November. She has entered a not guilty plea.

Giuffre accused Oh of leaving a 6-inch scar on her leg during one of their encounters two decades ago, according to another tweet included in the lawsuit.

However, according to the lawsuit, Giuffre “maliciously restated and reprinted these defamations and slanders in earlier and subsequent tweets and interviews on podcasts, TV, and for publications, as well as in her memoirs entitled Billionaire’s Playboy Club.”

The “defamations and slanders” are inflicting Oh “severe injury,” according to the lawsuit, which includes embarrassment, shame, disgrace, mental agony, loss of life enjoyment, anxiety, and emotional pain.

The complaint requested $20 million in damages in order to put an end to what it called “false and defamatory bile.”

Giuffre’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press does not name the alleged victims. This is a condensed version of the information.