One of Crosby’s Iron Men statues catches the attention of a man.

The Iron Men statues by Sir Anthony Gormley can be found on Crosby Beach.

The famous figures were first revealed in July 2005, and were supposed to relocate to New York the following year.

However, after considerable deliberation, they chose to make Crosby their permanent home.

Since then, they’ve grown in popularity as one of Merseyside’s most popular tourist destinations.

However, one man who went to the beach yesterday saw something unusual about one of the Iron Men.

On Facebook, Paul Muldoon shared a photo of the statue, describing it as having a “face only a mother could love.”

People were quick to comment on the statue’s face, which looks to be covered in some kind of green muck.

“All he needs is a good scrub,” one woman wrote.

“Who threw mint sauce over him?” another inquired.

Gormley’s 100 life-size body cast statues, which face true west over the Mersey Estuary, draw tens of thousands of tourists each year.

The Anthony Gormley team was contacted for comment, but had not answered by the time this article was published.