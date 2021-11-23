One month after his death, Brian Laundrie’s death was ruled a suicide.

According to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Bertolino said, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been advised that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.” “Chris and Roberta are still grieving the loss of their son and hope that these discoveries will bring both families closure.” Bertolino’s announcement comes more than a month after Laundrie’s bones were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 19. Laundrie had previously been sought by law authorities for more than a month.

Due to the state of Laundrie’s body, a previous autopsy was unable to determine a cause of death, and the remains were referred to a forensic anthropologist for further study.

Due to recent floods in the park, the area where the body was discovered had apparently been underwater for several days, which may have contributed to the difficulty detectives had in locating Laundrie.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, some of Laundrie’s personal possessions, including a notebook and a rucksack, were discovered near his body (FBI).

In a statement made on October 21, the FBI confirmed that the remains were those of Laundrie. The body was said to be in such bad shape that Laundrie could only be identified by dental records.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been notified that the remains discovered in the reserve yesterday are undoubtedly Brian’s,” said Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for the Laundrie family. “At this time, we have no additional comment and ask that you respect the Laundries’ privacy.” Laundrie had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, 23, in August. While being sought by authorities for questioning, Laundrie vanished, and his family said they had no idea where he was.

Petito’s body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, near to where she and Laundrie had been living in a camp van.

Petito’s death was judged a homicide by strangulation by an autopsy, with the murder taking place weeks before her body was discovered.

After Laundrie allegedly used a phony. This is a condensed version of the information.