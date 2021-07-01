One in every four older adult care home workers is not completely vaccinated, according to NHS England.

According to NHS England, a total of 73.9 percent of eligible employees were fully vaccinated as of June 27.

In London, the percentage plummeted to 67.9%, indicating that over a third of employees have not received both doses.

If staff in aged care homes have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 28 days, they are eligible for the vaccine.

Unless they have a medical exemption, all people working in care facilities registered with the Care Quality Commission must get two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination starting in October, according to the government.

The proposal would be subject to parliamentary approval and a 16-week grace period.

People who work in care homes, such as hairdressers, tradespeople, and inspectors, would be subject to this requirement.

According to the most recent immunization statistics, Blackpool has the highest percentage of eligible workers in older adult care homes who have got two vaccine doses, with 89.3 percent.

Wandsworth in London, on the other hand, has the lowest percentage, with 53.3 percent of eligible employees having received both vaccine doses.

According to NHS England, there could be a time lag between someone receiving a vaccination dosage and it being recorded.

“People working in care homes have played an immensely crucial role throughout the pandemic caring for those most at danger from this horrible virus,” Care Minister Helen Whatley said when the Government revealed its decision on care home staff vaccines.

“The vaccination is effective, as evidenced by the fact that over 14,000 lives have been saved thus far. It’s only right that we do everything we can to protect those who are most vulnerable, both now and in the future.

“I’d like to take this occasion to encourage everyone working in social care to get the flu shot if they haven’t already, in order to protect individuals they care for, as well as themselves and others they work with.”

