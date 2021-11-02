One guy has died and three others have been hospitalized as a result of four stabbings in the last week.

In the last week, there have been four stabbings in the area.

Three knife crime incidents have occurred on Merseyside in the last seven days, one of which resulted in a man’s death.

The other two incidents resulted in teens being seriously injured.

Over the seven-day period, one more incident was reported in Runcorn. Police have not linked any of the incidents.

On Monday, October 25, an 18-year-old guy was stabbed on Thomas Drive in Prescot, kicking off a knife crime spree.

After the stabbing, police reported that a 16-year-old kid was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

In connection with the stabbing, two 15-year-old boys have also been arrested.

The stabbing victim’s condition is said to have improved following medical treatment for serious injuries.

A 31-year-old guy was tragically stabbed in Halewood later that week.

Jordan Brophy, from St Helens, died after being stabbed on Beechwood Avenue on Friday, October 29.

In connection with his death, six persons have been arrested.

Over the previous few days, police have arrested six men in connection with his death, two of whom have already been prosecuted.

Karl Townsend, 31, and Jamie Cunningham, 22, both from Halewood, will face charges of murder and possession of a bladed weapon in court today.

A 17-year-old teen was stabbed numerous times in a ‘appalling’ attack in Seaforth just two days later, on Sunday, October 31.

On Halloween, about 6.30 p.m., a stabbing occurred in the vicinity as children were trick-or-treating.

The mother of a 17-year-old victim told The Washington Newsday that she is’so outraged’ because she feels her son was assaulted because of his cellphone.

Merseyside Police were called after allegations that a young man had been stabbed on Claremont Road in Seaforth on Sunday, October 31.

“He’s currently in theatre because it cut the nerve in his leg,” the victim’s mother explained. He’ll have to wait years to recuperate. For a phone, that is. “I’m enraged.” “We are in the early stages of,” Detective Inspector Jay Halpin stated. “The summary comes to an end.”