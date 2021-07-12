One girl is ejected from Love Island, according to a spoiler.

The drama of tonight’s episode of Love Island will begin with a dramatic re-coupling.

Teddy Soares, a newcomer, will be the last of the lads to choose a female to marry, and anybody he does not choose will be ejected from the island.

Teddy will receive a text message in tonight’s episode that says, “Can all islanders meet around the fire pit quickly.”

Each boy will take a stand to choose a girl to marry one by one.

The producers of Love Island have already confirmed four of the couples.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are the first pair to be confirmed.

Jake explains why he chose Liberty: “I would like to couple up with this girl since she is gorgeous both inside and out.”

Liberty has already revealed that she “may be falling in love” with the 24-year-old couple who have been together since the beginning.

During their romantic date, Liam Reardon and Millie Court hit it off as Liam prepared a major supper for Millie.

The two had evident connection, and things have only become more intense since then.

The couple kissed for the first time outside of a task on Sunday night’s show.

Liam will comment in tonight’s show, “She definitely caught my eye from the moment we met.”

Toby Aromolaran was previously married to Kaz Kamwi, but he dumped her when his feelings for Chloe Burrows grew stronger.

They kissed on the villa patio and have only become closer since then.

On Sunday night’s episode, the couple slept outside and kissed once more.

Since the moment Lucinda Strafford walked in, Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford have been in love.

Brad explains on tonight’s show that he chose Lucinda because the two enjoy “flowing chats.”

This means Hugo, Aaron, and Teddy will have to decide which girl will be sent home.

“Hugo needs to clean up the villa and recouple with Kaz #loveisland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Okay, Aaron is going to pick Sharon, Hugo is either going to pick Faye, leaving Kaz and Rachel in a vulnerable situation #LoveIsland,” another said.

When Teddy stands up at the conclusion, two girls are left standing.

The summary comes to a close with him.