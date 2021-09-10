One-fifth of Americans say their employer requires vaccination.

According to a Gallup poll, the percentage of Americans who are obliged by their employer to get vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 19% in August. In July, the figure was as low as 9%, and in June, it was as low as 6%.

Many big firms and government agencies have issued vaccine requirements in the last few months, and the types of employers providing requirements go beyond obvious ones like healthcare providers and the military.

The full clearance of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23 bolstered the legal foundation for mandatory vaccinations enforced by employers.

Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Uber, according to Fortune, all demand vaccines for employees to work from their locations.

For frontline personnel, three federal ministries — military, veteran affairs, and health and human services – also demand them without alternatives.

Six states – Colorado, Maine, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington – have issued mandates requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated or face termination, whereas state and local government mandates typically leave the unvaccinated with the option of regular testing and, in some cases, masking.

Employers can require all employees who physically enter a workplace to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as long as they also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act to help those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.