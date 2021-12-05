One dispatcher accidentally kills another while trading guns in a 911 center shooting, according to police.

A 911 operator accidently killed a coworker at a Kentucky dispatch center on Friday, according to investigators.

According to the Bell County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department, two dispatchers were transferring firearms at the facility when one of the pistols accidently discharged, killing Kyle Garrett, 23.

Garrett and Colton, the other dispatcher, were “cousins and best friends,” according to Sheriff Mitch Williams.

He said, “They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trade.” “You can never be prepared for a disaster like this. We’re asking for prayers for Kyle and Colton’s family. Please also pray for the dispatchers, deputies, and first responders who work alongside them on a daily basis.” He also stated that protocol prohibiting non-sworn workers from bringing guns into a 911 center was not followed.

Garrett will be autopsied as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The tragedy comes after a series of unintentional gunshots over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In Georgia, a three-year-old fatally shot his five-year-old cousin with his father’s firearm.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, a teen inadvertently killed a 5-year-old relative. He was “attempting to produce a social media video” and “handling a gun” at the time of the incident, according to police.

Another inadvertent shooting occurred when a parent in Texas shot and killed his daughter with a high-powered gun while on a hunting expedition. The girl had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and was unable to be saved at the hospital to which she was sent.

A guy was also charged with inadvertently shooting a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last month. After noticing a “prohibited item” in the X-ray, a TSA official thoroughly checked Kenny Wells’ suitcase at the security checkpoint. Wells jumped to grab the gun out of the bag, causing the gun to discharge, despite the agent’s warnings.

As a result, thousands of people fled the scene in fear, while Wells ran with the pistol and tossed it in a trash bin before leaving the airport. The gun was discovered a few days later by authorities. Wells was pursued by law enforcement until he surrendered to the Clayton County jail. This is a condensed version of the information.