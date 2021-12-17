One day before the final, a Strictly Come Dancing couple withdraws from the competition.

One of the final three pairs in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has withdrawn from the competition just one day before the grand final.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have all qualified for the final, which will show on Saturday, December 18.

However, the final event was marred by issues such as injuries and a covid case.

AJ, 33, has a foot problem that has forced her to rely on crutches.

The actress claimed to being “frustrated and distraught” about the injuries she sustained just days before the final dances.

She and Kai have withdrew from the tournament, according to the BBC.

“Sadly, due to injury, AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from #Strictly and will not compete in tomorrow’s final,” BBC Strictly announced in an Instagram post.

“We’d want to express our gratitude for their 13 fantastic weeks on the show and the pure delight they brought to the dance floor each week.”

All of the finalists from the previous year’s show are invited back for one more dance in the final.

Tilly Ramsay, on the other hand, will be unable to attend as scheduled because her daughter has tested positive for covid.