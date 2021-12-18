One Celebrity at a Time, All Aboard Decentralized Social

HighKey Enterprises’ Jordan, Luke, and Jackson Lintz discuss social media decentralization and the role celebrities and content creators play in its widespread acceptance.

Web 3.0 is likely to be familiar to everyone with even a passing interest in technology, business, or finance. The increasingly popular buzzword is a catch-all term for what is expected to be the next stage in the internet’s evolution. Web 1.0, the 1990s’ chaotic “Wild West” internet, was finally replaced by Web 2.0. However, in its current iteration, excessive centralization has become a defining feature, resulting in issues with privacy, censorship, and data-ownership rights.

Web 3.0, according to its proponents, is the answer to these new difficulties, integrating the best of Webs 1.0 and 2.0. Infrastructure such as the DeSo blockchain will enable users to engage in a collectively-controlled platform without the need for invasive middlemen in such a system.

The benefits of Web 3.0 social media are obvious, and it’s clear to see how a decentralized, public blockchain may alleviate the issues that currently afflict our social networks. In the world of social media, data is king, and granting complete public access can help rekindle competition and the spark of creativity and invention that the sector has long lacked.

While cryptocurrencies are breaking the code for decentralized banking, decentralizing social media has proven to be far more difficult. DeFi facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with only a software-based middleman, thanks to a range of technologies based on blockchain-based smart contracts. A DeFi stack provides secure and smooth operation by merging a public blockchain with various layers.

Following the DeFi paradigm for DeSo has proven infeasible and extremely costly because to the vast amount of data involved in social media. DeSo ($DESO) has recently become available for public trading on Coinbase.

The DeSo Foundation is dedicated to resolving this issue and permanently decentralizing social media. DeSo was able to build new technology for a cost-effective, social-oriented layer-1 blockchain that can store 1 GB of data on-chain for about $80, compared to the astounding $393,750,000 required by Ethereum, after more than two years of continuous R&D. Through its scaling strategy, it applies significant insights from social networks and DeFi blockchains. DeSo is on track to reduce expenses even more to competitive levels. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.