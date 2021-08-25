One canine is missing after a vicious attack by pit bulls on a California animal control officer.

After being violently assaulted by a pair of pit bulls, an animal control officer in California was hospitalized with significant leg injuries.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the officer, identified as Michael Cox from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, was dispatched to Mount Vernon Avenue on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of four dogs wandering the area.

When the police approached the dogs, they appeared to be friendly at first. One of the dogs, however, quickly seized onto his right leg, puncturing it. Another pit bull began savagely biting the cop within seconds, prompting him to defend himself with a retractable baton and pepper spray.

Cox was transported to a local hospital for treatment after paramedics arrived on the scene. He is likely to recover completely.

“Three of the four canines had to be taken into custody. According to ABC 7, the fourth suspect — one of the two who had attacked the officer — “managed to burst through a fence and flee into the neighboring hills,” according to Agency spokesman John Welsh.

The impounded canines were determined to be microchipped, he added. Their owner, who appears to be a homeless woman, was apprehended and questioned. The owner’s identity has not been revealed.

Speaking about the incident, Department of Animal Services Cmdr. Chris Mayer said, “We go into dangerous situations all the time, but we’re trained to know the warning signs of aggressive dogs. In this incident, Mike didn’t have any time to react. We’re grateful the attacks didn’t turn out to be more serious.”

The whereabouts of the fourth dog, which went missing following the incident, are unknown, and authorities have encouraged anyone with information to call the Riverside Police Department at 951-354-2007 or the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

An elderly Florida couple was brought to the hospital earlier this month after their pet pit bull attacked them. The pit bull was attacking the spouse when rescue workers arrived on the scene. The officers used a taser to subdue the dog, which they were able to chase into a restroom and secure. The wife had puncture wounds on her neck, while the husband had bite wounds on his right arm, chest, and back, as well as puncture wounds on his neck.