ONE, a massive designer boutique, is set to open in the former New Look store in Liverpool.

After New Look moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, designer favorite Tessuti will take over the location with a new flagship store.

Tessuti’s vast choice of designer clothing lines from classic fashion houses and innovative new labels has won it a legion of followers.

Currently, a smaller Tessuti store is located on Peter’s Lane in St Peter’s Arcade, among other designer stores and high-end brands in the city center.

Since its inception in 1985, the company has grown to become a global centre for world-class designer style, with carefully curated collections of modern looks available in its stores.

BOSS, Armani, Z Zegna, and Android Homme are among Tessuti’s favorite highlighted brands, as are DKNY, Barbour, Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood, Versace Jeans, and many others.

Last month, New Look announced that company would be moving to a new location.

Signs in the store’s windows announced the shift to a new location within the Liverpool ONE shopping complex.

“We’re moving, Liverpool,” read the signs in its former Paradise Street location. This store will close, however you may find us on the Upper Level, South John Street, beginning May 14th.

“For the time being, shop at newlook.com or on our app. For interesting updates, follow our store on social media.”

“Goodbye Paradise Street HELLO upper level South John Street,” the store’s employees wrote on Instagram.

“We’ll be closed for a while until we relocate to the upper floor of South John Street. We can’t wait to see everyone in the new location.”

Tessuti logo may now be found on signs along Paradise Street, along with the words “Your new flagship store coming soon.”