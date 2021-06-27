Once upon a time, this sleepy village was the epicenter of political power.

The earliest parliament in mainland Britain may have been held in a small village in a largely rural portion of the Wirral.

Thingwall, in lush south Wirral, was the centre of political power for the expanding numbers of Norwegian Vikings who arrived in the area after being ejected from Ireland following a massive war over 1000 years ago.

Thingwall, like many other Wirral locations such as Greasby, Frankby, Roby, Pensby, and Neston, gets its name from Old Norse, which means “assembly field.”

Thingwall’s parliament, one of the oldest, if not the oldest in mainland Britain, was located near Meols, one of the principal Viking seaports.

The Viking connections to the Wirral are abundantly documented in more than simply the area’s place names.

A genomic analysis discovered that the Wirral population has a significant degree of Viking ancestry, and items unearthed across the borough attest to its unique history as the site of the sole recorded evidence of Norwegian Viking settlements in England.

Various relics, including crosses and sculptures, have been discovered around the borough, including two Viking tombstones at West Kirby and Bidston, as well as evidence of two Viking dwellings at Irby and Moreton.

One of the Viking tombstones, dating from the 10th century, may be found at St Bridget’s Church in West Kirby, whose name is also derived from a Viking term. Another was discovered in Bidston.

Both Irby and Moreton feature Viking dwellings, and various objects have been discovered along the Meol’s coast, including coins, brooches, the remains of a drinking horn, and what appear to be ceremonial weapons for burial.

Thingwall had a population of roughly 3000 people according to the 2001 census, a significant rise from the 154 persons reported in the area a century ago, yet the place retains its tranquil village character to this day.

Thingwall, however, dominated the political scene for Viking towns from across the Wirral peninsula and as far distant as from the ninth century on a little high peak known now as Cross Hill. The summary comes to a close.