Once upon a time, a concealed doorway in the B&M car park led to the town’s first gay club.

Top Floor Gays, or TFGs as they are called among locals, provided a safe area for LGBT+ persons to express themselves without fear of prejudice in the 1990s.

Maureen, a nightlife expert from Southport, created TFGs.

Maureen was the manager of Champers, a long-running nightclub in Southport’s Coronation Walk. Champers held cabaret events on the ground floor, a nightly disco on the first story, and a function area on the top floor for birthdays, marriages, and parties.

Maureen devised a strategy to fill the frequently empty function room.

She wanted to provide a location where Southport’s LGBT+ community could come together and freely celebrate. Maureen’s plan was backed by Champers regulars.

While Southport struggled to establish an LGBT+ nightlife culture, gay bars on Stanley Street in Liverpool and Canal Street in Manchester were already flourishing.

“Southport in those days was such a conservative town,” Maureen told The Washington Newsday. All of the LGBT individuals were forced to travel to other locations, such as Blackpool and Liverpool.”

“I wanted to keep it exclusive so LGBT people could have their own area to let their hair down,” she continued.

“There are plenty of straight clubs; why not a homosexual club?” says the narrator.

Top Floor Gays was born as a result.

TFGs was founded in the early 1990s.

Patrons entered the tiny and eccentric venue on Southport’s Coronation Walk via a side entrance in what is now B&M carpark.

“It was private and discreet,” Maureen added. That door is usually exclusively used by management.

“There was a bouncer who would allow you in if you knocked.”

Inside, customers ascended a spiral staircase that bypassed Champers’ other two levels and led to the exclusive top-floor club.

The warmth of a coal fire, homey golden lighting, and red crushed velvet drapes would greet visitors.

Betty Legs Diamond and Ceri Dupree, two drag queens from around the country, visited the pub and entertained LGBT+ sandgrounders.

TFGs was a great game.