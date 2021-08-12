Once inside, a Capitol Rioter said he was ‘blown away’ by the building’s beauty.

One of the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 told officials that the grandeur of the building “blew him away” once he entered.

According to a sentencing memorandum obtained by The New York Times journalist Alan Feuer, Robert Reeder, 55, of Harford, Maryland, made the remarks during an interview with FBI agents on April 20, 2021.

Reeder admits entering the building while Congress was meeting to verify President Joe Biden’s election during the interview. It was only a few hours after he had seen Donald Trump deliver a speech near the Capitol.

Reeder, who had never attended a political rally before, claimed that once inside, he “walked up the stairs” expecting “some kind of security check,” but instead found himself in “one of the most gorgeous places I’ve ever seen.”

“And I’m actually there just spinning in circles with my camera in shock checking the place out,” he added, confirming that he entered the building via a back entrance rather than the Capitol steps, where the mob had gathered.

Reeder, who videotaped inside the Capitol, said he then climbed the building’s steps, giving him a view of the Rotunda, and that he was “totally swept away by the Rotunda and everything,” so he lingered there for many minutes shooting, ah, pictures, according to officials.

He also said that he asked a Capitol Police officer where the bathrooms were shortly after entering the building, and that the officer answered, “I don’t know,” before walking away.

Reeder pleaded guilty in June to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a penalty of up to six months in prison and a $500 fine.

According to WUSA9, Reeder’s attorney Robert Bonsib stated during his plea hearing on June 23 that he wanted to establish for the record that his client “didn’t recognize he couldn’t enter” and didn’t force his way into the Capitol.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) called for Reeder to be sentenced to two months in jail in the sentencing memorandum, stating that he hasn’t fully taken responsibility. This is a condensed version of the information.