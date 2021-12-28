Onboard a US Navy warship, two dozen fully vaccinated sailors tested positive for COVID-19.

The USS Milwaukee cruiser has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing it to remain at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba as of Monday.

Last week, the battle ship, which has over 100 crew members on board, experienced a COVID epidemic that is still going on. To thus date, the number of sick seamen has been fairly stable, according to unidentified defense officials who spoke to the Associated Press.

The USS Milwaukee crew is “100% immunized,” according to the Navy, and those crewmembers who tested positive for COVID-19 are being isolated on the ship.

In a statement, Navy officials indicated that “a portion” of crewmembers who have been infected with the virus exhibit moderate symptoms. It was unclear which strain of COVID-19 had infected the crew.

According to the Associated Press, officials believe that full crew immunization was the most important aspect in containing the outbreak onboard the ship.

The USS Milwaukee’s deployment, which began on December 14 from the Naval Station in Jacksonville, Florida, has been cut short. According to the Associated Press, the ship was en route to the US Southern Command region.

The USS Halsey destroyer was forced to postpone a homeport journey from Pearl Harbor to San Diego, California, due to one-third of its 300-member crew testing positive for the virus earlier this month. According to the Associated Press, the ship was eventually able to depart on Sunday.

The majority of the crew men on the USS Halsey were completely vaccinated and exhibited little to no symptoms, according to Navy officials. No one was taken to the hospital, and all of the crew members were infected with the Omicron type, according to the officials.

As part of a military mandate established by the Biden administration, the Navy has mandated that all sailors be completely vaccinated.

More than 95 percent of all active-duty seamen are fully vaccinated, and more than 99 percent of active-duty personnel have gotten one dose of the COVID vaccination, according to Navy data. Today, Dec. 28, is the last day to get fully vaccinated.

According to the Navy, 5,361 service members are still unvaccinated.