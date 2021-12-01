Onboard a flight, a woman was allegedly caught breastfeeding her cat.

An image circulating online claims that a woman was spotted breastfeeding her cat aboard a Delta Airlines aircraft.

According to Yahoo News Australia, the event occurred on a flight from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta, Georgia.

The image is a snapshot of an alleged ACARS (Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System) transmission sent to the ground by Delta Air flight DL1360’s pilot, requesting a “Redcoat” to meet one of the plane’s passengers.

The message reads, “Req Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in carrier when FA (flight attendant) requests.”

According to Delta Airlines’ website, Red Coats are customer care experts stationed at airports who are trained to handle “on-the-spot client difficulties.”

After seeing the image, many people expressed their amazement.

Rick Wilson, an author, wrote about it on his blog “Today, I came across this on Reddit. From the pilot to the ground, it’s an ACARS in-flight transmission. Civilization had a terrific run as well.” “Has anyone tried unplugging humanity and plugging it back in?” a netizen replied to his tweet. Despite the fact that the airline has yet to issue a comment, aviation advocate and former NYCAviation owner Phil Derner stated in a tweet that he personally confirmed the occurrence at the time it occurred.

In response to a comment made by a netizen, he stated, “When it happened, I personally validated it. I’m surprised it took so long for it to spread over the internet. Haha” According to WFLA, a flight attendant on the same plane, Ainsley Elizabeth, wrote about the incident on TikTok on Nov. 13.

The publication quoted her as adding, “This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby.” “Her shirt was up, and she was attempting to clasp the cat, but she refused to return the cat to the container. The cat, on the other hand, was wailing for its life.” Passengers on Delta Airlines are allowed to bring small dogs, cats, and domestic birds on board with them. These furry companions are welcome in the cabin as long as they fit in tiny, ventilated pet carriers. Passengers must also ensure that the carriers fit beneath the seat in front of them.