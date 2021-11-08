On World Orphans Day, here are some heartbreaking quotes about children who have been abandoned by their biological parents.

Orphans are children who have been abandoned by their original parents for a variety of reasons, such as disease, poverty, desertion, natural catastrophes, accidents, or war. Every year, millions of children are left to fend for themselves all across the world.

With the onslaught of the COVID-19 virus, which has caused significant economic downfall in countries all over the world, this scenario has become increasingly typical. The COVID-19 epidemic is expected to orphan an estimated 140,000 children in the United States by 2021, making orphanhood the second catastrophe to strike the country between 2019 and 2021.

Because of the rising rate of orphanhood, Nov. 8 has been designated as World Orphans Day, with the goal of honoring the world’s orphans. People are encouraged to show orphans some love by arranging charity drives or sponsoring an orphaned child on this day. They might even make meals to donate to a nearby orphanage.

The day was first declared by dignitaries and activists from the AIDS and orphan communities, who petitioned the United Nations to have it formally recognized on the second Monday of November each year.

Let us now look at some comments that speak volumes about the sad circumstances that orphans confront.

(Photo credit: Goodreads.com)