On World AIDS Day, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars promote HIV testing.

This World AIDS Day, the stars of the reality competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race are teaming up to promote HIV testing.

On Wednesday, December 1, drag performers Charlie Hides, Vanity Milan, and Charity Kase showed their support for the Axess sexual health service at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which offers speedy HIV testing and treatment.

The drag queens are on a mission to debunk HIV myths and eradicate the stigma associated with the condition.

“This World AIDS Day, it’s incredibly vital that every single one of us gets tested,” Charity Kase, 25, who recently spoke about their experience living with HIV while competing on the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, stated. We’ve all been diagnosed with HIV.

“Today is an opportunity to raise awareness about HIV among ourselves and those around us. If someone has HIV and is taking their medication on a regular basis, they cannot transfer the virus on to others.” Instagram HIV-positive people who take appropriate medicine can achieve undetectable status, which means they can’t pass the virus on to HIV-negative people. This is known as ‘U=U’, which stands for undetected Equals untransmittable.

Rapid HIV testing and treatment are available at Axess Sexual Health, which provides free sexual health services to persons in Liverpool, Knowsley, Warrington, Halton, and Cheshire East.

Axess’ outreach team has also created HIV e-learning modules that will be shared with partners such as colleges and schools, refugee support agencies, social services, and LGBT+ organizations.

To foster a “get checked, get treated” approach, testing kits will be supplied to partners working with high-risk groups.

To mark World AIDS Day, the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the Mersey Gateway Bridge, and the Royal Liver Building will all be lit up red.

“Today is a time for people to join in the battle against HIV and show support for people living with the infection,” Shirley Caddick, clinical HIV specialist nurse at Axess, said. People living with HIV can have long and healthy lives with the right treatment.

"Living with HIV and announcing your status is still fraught with stigma. It is only through education and communication that this may be accomplished."