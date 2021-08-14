On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Jeremy Clarkson was perplexed by Anne Hegerty of The Chase.

Who Would Like To Become A Millionaire? Fans were taken aback when Jeremy Clarkson admitted to not knowing Anne Hegerty.

With a £4000 question, Jeremy was requested to assist participant Archit Israni.

“Since 2016, who has presented the TV game show that asks teams of five to name items from top ten lists?” the financial expert was asked.

A) Warwick Davis, B) Phillip Schofield, C) Adil Ray, or D) Anne Hegerty were the candidates.

Archit assumed the show in question was about Family Fortunes, but he wasn’t sure who was hosting it now that Les Dennis had left.

Archit asked Jeremy the question after deciding to ask the host.

While Jeremy compared the show to Family Fortunes, he admitted to being stumped on two of the questions.

“I’ve never heard of two of the folks on this list – Adil Ray and Anne Hegerty,” he said.

Jeremy’s disclosure startled viewers, especially because Anne appears on The Chase and hosts Britain’s Smartest Family, and Adil Ray runs Lingo and Good Morning Britain.

“Jeremy Clarkson stated he’d never heard of Anne Hegerty,” Em said.

Jeremy Clarkson has never heard of Anne Hegarty:(,” Rachel tweeted.

“How has @JeremyClarkson never heard of @anne hegerty?” Stewart wondered.

Kyle wrote on Twitter, “Excuse me, did Jeremy Clarkson just admit he has no idea who @anne hegerty is?!?!?!?!?”

“How has Jeremy Clarkson not heard of Anne Hegerty?” Simon wondered.