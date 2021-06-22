On Wednesday, the UK reached 28.2°C, with experts predicting that a further rise is ‘possible.’

The UK has yet to experience the hottest day of the year, however forecasts are “hesitant” to rule it out in the future.

The Met Office reported that temperatures in Santon Downham, Suffolk, hit a high of 28.2C (82.76F) just before 1pm on Wednesday.

However, this is only a few degrees cooler than the 29.7°C (85.46°F) recorded at Teddington, Middlesex, on Monday, which was the year’s hottest day thus far.

It comes as thunderstorms are expected to sweep through much of England starting at 6 p.m., including London and the South East.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, which means that heavy rain could cause flooding in homes and businesses, towns to get “shut off,” power outages, and public transportation delays.

The thunderstorms are caused by a tiny low-pressure system moving in from Europe, with warmer surface air colliding with colder upper air.

“The UK has so far recorded a high of 28.2C in Santon Downham in Suffolk at 12.45pm, which sadly falls just short of being the hottest day of the year,” forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency.

“However, I’d be hesitant to rule out the possibility of it being hotter later in the day, as temperatures might exceed 30°C.

“The higher cloud hanging above portions of the country will make things tough because it filters out the sun and prevents it from getting even hotter, but we’ll see,” says the author.

As football supporters watch their country take on Turkey in their second game of Euro 2020, temperatures in Wales could reach as high as 22C (71.6F) in the evening.

Mr Partridge, on the other hand, cautioned that thunderstorms are starting to form and grow across the English Channel, and that they would reach southern parts of the UK by 7 p.m.

“This will bring heavy rain, loud thunder, and frequent lightning displays over much of England and south Wales until around midnight,” he warned.

“The rain will be severe, with up to 30mm expected in a short period of time.

“It’s going to be a bad night for. (This is a brief piece.)