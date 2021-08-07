On Wednesday, the lottery prize will increase to £8.8 million.

After no one won the weekend top prize, the National Lottery jackpot on Wednesday is projected to be worth £8.8 million.

One happy winner took home the second largest prize of £1 million for matching five numbers and the bonus ball, while 46 tickets took home £1,750 for matching five of the six numbers.

Lotto numbers 10, 15, 41, 51, 22, 57, and 58 were the winning numbers.

A set of seven balls was used, as well as the Lancelot draw mechanism.

On the Lotto HotPicks, no one matched all five numbers to win £350,000, but one person did match four numbers to win £13,000.

Thunderball numbers 24, 26, 39, 09, 21, and 06 were the winning Thunderball numbers.

Although no one won the top prize of £500,000, one player won the second-largest reward of £5,000 after matching five numbers.