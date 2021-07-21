On Wednesday, a plan to combat violence against women and girls will be released.

Following overwhelming safety concerns, the government has partially disclosed plans to further protect women and girls on the street, at home, and online.

More than 180,000 people have contributed to the strategy to combat violence against women and girls.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to release the comprehensive strategy on Wednesday.

It would include the establishment of a new national policing lead to ensure best practice across law enforcement agencies and enhance reaction times to such incidents.

The policy also aims to make so-called virginity testing illegal, which MPs have described as a “medieval” practice.

It also includes a pledge to select two new “Violence Against Women and Girls Transportation Champions,” who would “push forward good change and address the difficulties experienced by female travelers on public transportation,” according to the government.

The Ministry of Justice will establish a 24-hour rape and sexual assault hotline, and the Department of Education will collaborate with the Office for Students to combat sexual harassment and abuse in higher education, according to the government.

“The safety of women and girls throughout the country, wherever they go, is an absolute priority for me,” Ms Patel added.

“It’s inexcusable that women and girls continue to face harassment, abuse, and violence, and I refuse to believe that violence against women and girls is unavoidable.

“I am committed to giving the police the tools they need to prosecute criminals and safeguard the public while also providing victims with the care and assistance they need.

“This approach will produce real and enduring change, shaped by the responses of individuals who bravely stepped forward and shared their stories and experiences.”

Despite an increase in reported rape instances, the assessment is issued against a backdrop of low conviction rates for rape.

The murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens near Clapham Common in March sparked nationwide protests regarding women’s safety.

Allegations of a “rape culture” in educational settings were also emphasized on the Everyone’s Invited website.

Plan International UK’s chief executive, Rose Caldwell, expressed her disappointment that the strategy does not contain new regulations on public sexual harassment.

