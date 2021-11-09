On WallStreetBets: ‘Karma,’ Robinhood Hack Provokes Shrugs and Schadenfreude.

On Monday, a hack on Robinhood Markets harmed more than five million consumers, prompting Redditors on the r/WallStreetBets forum to take another swipe at the stock trading app.

After users of r/WallStreetBets initiated a short squeeze on GameStop stock to significantly push the price up, Robinhood came under fire at the end of January for restricting customers’ access to purchase some highly volatile stocks. Many users relied on the program for trade, but after the uproar, they stopped using it.

However, subreddit users were quick to condemn the company after it was revealed that a third party had gained access to five million Robinhood customers’ email addresses, as well as the full names of two million others and more personal information such as names, birth dates, and zip codes of 310 people.

“Karma for sticking with hood when you should have known better,” wrote The Count 99.

Another user, tax evading apple, commented on the thread’s news, expressing surprise that the corporation still has millions of customers. Despite the criticism from earlier this year, another participant stated that Robinhood is “by far the most popular stock trading app in the United States.”

Exact Whereas 5575 wondered whether anyone has considered the possibility that it wasn’t a hack at all, but rather Robinhood selling the data. The user stated that they had no proof and that it was simply a hunch, but the original poster, moneyBoxGoBoop, responded that the corporation would have most likely found a way to get users to automatically agree to give out their email addresses for marketing purposes.

User torytechlead wrote, “Probably cease using this sh*tty backstabbing piece of sh*t company boys.”

Hi-imBen, one of the thread’s users, was less critical of the hack.

“Coinbase, Hulu, Spotify, Equifax, and a slew of other companies have been hacked… My email has been in the hands of hackers for a long time. This will have a short-term impact, but I know you’re excited to exaggerate the significance of this news, so have fun!” They made a post.

