On video, a female suspect fatally shoots a woman on a crowded NYC street.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a female suspect who fatally shot a 42-year-old woman in a crowded Brooklyn roadway.

Delia Johnson, the victim, was shot at point-blank range on Franklin Avenue at Prospect Place in Crown Heights around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to ABC News. She received gunshot wounds to the head and legs.

The perpetrator, clothed in black tights and a black long-sleeve shirt, approached the victim from behind as the latter conversed with a group of individuals, according to graphic security footage released by police on Friday. After after, the suspect pulled out a revolver and shot the woman in the head.

The offender shot the woman a few more times after she collapsed to the ground, according to police accounts. After the gunfire drove the crowd to flee, the suspect got into a white vehicle and sped away from the site.

Johnson was rushed to the Interfaith Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The motivation for the shooting has not been revealed, and no arrests have been made. According to authorities, the female gunman appeared to be in her mid-20s, with a hefty frame and long blond hair.

According to ABC7 New York, the victim’s relatives said Johnson and the suspect were both at a funeral earlier in the day. They went on to say that the 42-year-old woman received a call later that day telling her to travel to Franklin Avenue, but she appeared unconcerned.

Delia’s brother, Mathis Johnson, told the publication, “I asked anyone if they had words, they were both there, but there was no interaction.”

During a candlelight memorial, Johnson’s family and friends swore to keep his memory alive.

Her brother commented, “She wasn’t flawless, but her heart was wonderful.” “The woman was callous; she abducted a sister, a daughter, and a mother.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or go to their website.