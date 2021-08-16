On video, a city worker is seen yanking a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign off a man’s yard.

After a municipal worker was seen removing and hiding a “Black Lives Matter” sign from their yard, a Chicago property owner is outraged. According to CBS 2 Chicago, the unidentified worker can be seen taking the sign out of the ground and turning it upside down once it has landed.

Dimitri Hepburn, who resides on Chicago’s North Side, owns the land and the sign. He claimed the sign had been up for months and had never caused any problems.

Hepburn stated, “He took the time to turn it over so that it was face down.” “It was shocking… I don’t want to say unbelievable… I believe he should be held accountable.”

Following the removal of the notice, city employees were observed cleaning out drains in the area surrounding Hepburn’s home. None of them claimed to be aware of the sign’s tampering. The man can be seen wearing a vest and tying a “No Parking” sign to a nearby tree in the video.

“It was a violation of my freedom to free speech under the first amendment.” Hepburn remarked, “You have signs up in my own yard.” “I felt it was a breach of our safety and privacy.”

In a statement to CBS 2, the Chicago Water Department said, “This incident goes against our principles as a City.” “Any misbehavior on the part of our staff is not tolerated by the Chicago Department of Water Management. We’re trying to confirm that this is a DWM employee, and we’ve forwarded the situation to the Inspector General’s Office.”

Samantha Nugent, the local Alderman for Chicago’s 39th Ward, was also contacted by the Hepburn family.

In a statement issued to CBS 2, Nugent’s office said, “This incident regarding the removal of the Black Lives Matter banner is unacceptable in the 39th Ward.” “Throughout the day, I’ve been working with various city offices in an attempt to identify the person in the video and the department in which they may work… The [Department of Water Management] is attempting to locate the individual and confirm that they are a department employee.”

Hepburn stated, “Black Lives Matter is not, simply Black Lives Matter.” “It’s also Black Lives Matter. “Black Lives Do Matter, Too.”

Other places in the. This is a condensed version of the information.