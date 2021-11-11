On Veterans Day, is the Post Office open? The Hours of Operation and Delivery Information Have Been Revealed.

Every year on November 11th in the United States, Veterans Day commemorates all those who have served in the military.

The annual holiday, formerly known as Armistice Day, was established to mark the formal conclusion of World War I, which occurred on November 11, 1918.

Following criticism from veterans service organizations, Congress changed the word “Armistice” to “Veterans” in 1954. November 11 became a day to remember American soldiers of all conflicts on June 1 of that year.

Most government offices are closed on Veterans Day because it is a federal holiday. During the holiday, certain private businesses may also be closed. Does this, however, include the post office? On Veterans Day, is the Post Office open? The United States Postal Service (USPS) observes Veterans Day as one of its holidays, hence all US post offices are closed on this day.

The USPS has stated that mail delivery will resume the next day, November 12, as it has in prior years.

Are there any courier services available on Veterans Day?

On Veterans Day, many courier services are offered.

UPS

Pickup and delivery services are available, and UPS Store locations are open on Veterans Day, according to the UPS website.

However, owing to the federal holiday, UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will take an extra business day to arrive.

FedEx

Most FedEx services will operate normally on Veterans Day, with the exception of FedEx SmartPost, which will operate on a modified schedule and deliveries may be delayed owing to the federal holiday, according to the firm.

On Veterans Day, the following FedEx services are available:

FedEx GroundFedEx Express

FedEx Home Delivery is provided by FedEx.

FedEx FreightFedEx OfficeFedEx CriticalFedEx Custom

FedEx Trade Networks is a division of FedEx.

Other Days of the Year When the US Postal Service Is Closed Other upcoming holidays, such as Thanksgiving, will see the USPS closed (November 25).

Christmas Day (December 25) is a federal holiday, and the USPS is closed on that day. However, because Christmas will fall on a Saturday in 2021, December 24 will be considered as a holiday this year. As a result, mail will most likely be undeliverable on that day.

The USPS is closed on the following other federal holidays each year:

The first day of the new year (January 1)

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is today (third Monday in January)

Washington’s Birthday/Day President’s This is a condensed version of the information.