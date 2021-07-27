On vacation in California, a teen bravely fights a crocodile that has attacked her and dragged her underwater.

An 18-year-old California girl was attacked by a 12-foot-long crocodile while vacationing in Mexico earlier this month, turning a peaceful vacation into a nightmare.

Kiana Hummel and a companion went for a late-night swim at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta just before midnight when the event occurred. They hadn’t even reached the water when the crocodile appeared, grabbed her right leg, and pulled her into the water, according to Hummel.

Hummel’s fast thinking and calm demeanor in the aftermath of the attack saved her life. She claimed that while being dragged under the water, she continually hit the crocodile as hard as she could. The snake ultimately let go of her right leg, but it grabbed her left ankle and dragged her back into the water as she tried to flee.

A passerby from St. Louis, Sarah Laney, heard Hummel’s calls for aid. She claimed that she and her pals rushed to assist. According to KFSN-TV, the gang was able to convince the crocodile to let go of Hummel’s leg and return her to safety.

“All I remember saying was, please don’t leave me,” Hummel said, adding, “And I didn’t believe I was going to get out the second time.” That was really terrible.”

“It was probably one of the weirdest, scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Laney added. I’ll never forget the moment the crocodile’s head broke the surface of the water. “I’m in shock right now.”

Hummel had serious muscle and tissue damage all the way to the bone, but no limbs were lost. She is currently unable to walk.

Ariana Martinez, who learned about her daughter’s incident over Facetime, said, “I’m on the phone with her, she’s yelling, “Get me an ambulance, get me an ambulance to the hospital.”

According to ABC7, she continued, “It took them forever.”

The ambulance took 45 minutes to arrive, according to Laney, who stayed with Hummel after the attack. Martinez claimed that the hospital demanded thousands of dollars before they could receive treatment.

According to Hummel, Martinez, and Laney, the hotel did not take sufficient precautions to alert visitors of the presence of crocodiles in the ocean.

“The safety and security of our guests and staff are our top priority,” Marriott spokesperson Kerstin Sachl said in a statement to ABC7. We can affirm that sufficient signs, night patrolling, and red flags were, and continue to be, in place.”

