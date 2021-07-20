On Twitter,’sophisticated’ Liverpool FC ticket fraudsters conned fans.

After taking hundreds of pounds from Liverpool FC fans, two ticket scammers got free from court.

Kieran Foynes, 25, and David Glaz, 25, set up a’sophisticated’ business on Craigslist, selling fake match tickets.

To deceive unsuspecting purchasers, the buddies even set up overseas bank accounts and used fictitious names.

After stealing a total of £2,040, Foynes and Glaz appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

“The conduct of these two came to light after many reports to Action Fraud involving the selling of tickets to Liverpool Football Club matches,” prosecutor Elle Battle-Kennedy said.

She claimed that all of the tickets were purchased online and that all of the victims had a “conversation” with the seller.

The money was then sent, but “no football tickets” were received.

Five complainants came forward, according to Ms Battle-Kennedy, but the Crown “believed there are many more victims of the fraud.”

On December 10, 2018, Mr Lowder stated he spotted three tickets posted on Craigslist and paid £390 to a bank account in the name of Chris Arnold.

Another victim, based in the United States, paid £360 for tickets, while Mr Cronan paid £380 after seeing the Craigslist ad.

Another victim paid £520 on Craigslist, and another saw the tickets listed for £390 on Twitter.

Email addresses and phone numbers from the transactions were traced back to the accused, according to Ms Battle-Kennedy.

“It was discovered they had opened a foreign bank account,” she stated.

“Mr Glaz had to take a picture of himself in order to open the bank account, and the image that was uploaded allowed him to be identified.”

After that, both were interviewed, and Glaz denied the charges, while Foynes remained silent.

Foynes, of Fincham Road in Huyton, was previously convicted of violent disorder in 2014, and obtained a Football Banning Order as a result.

Glaz, of Clare Walk, Fazakerley, has a criminal record that includes convictions for “unrelated offenses” such as “minor drug possession.”

The offenses occurred in 2019, according to defense attorney Patrick O’Hanlon, and both Foynes and Glaz have been out of trouble since then.

Foynes and Glaz are buddies, he claimed, and they’ve “knew each other.”

