On TV, an 82-year-old grandmother reveals graphic details about her sex life: ‘Rips My Skin.’

On live television, an 82-year-old grandmother in Somerset, England, who married an Egyptian man half her age disclosed details of their sex life.

Iris Jones discussed her sex life with her 37-year-old husband Mohamed on Wednesday’s episode of the British daytime show “This Morning,” according to News.com.au. They met online on Facebook in 2019 and married in Egypt.

Jones, a regular on the show, told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, “My skin is really thin — it’s like tissue.” “When Mohamed grabs hold of me, he has to be careful. He pulls my skin to shreds. My legs have the thinnest skin I’ve ever seen.”

She explained, “When it comes to making love, it might be painful.”

“I may end up in A&E with skin rips, but that’s an issue we’ve handled since we do it in a doggie fashion sometimes.”

As Willoughby and Schofield laughed at the old woman’s confession, Jones continued, “Love hurts.”

Jones also spoke about her continued efforts to bring her husband to the United Kingdom. According to WalesOnline, she stated that she spends her days sad since she is unable to rejoin with Mohamed, who is currently in Egypt. For the past nine months, they have been apart.

“I’m nervous. I’m constantly missing him. We’re married, but we don’t live together. “It’s extraterrestrial,” the Weston-super-Mare resident explained.

Jones was shown a video of Mohamed crying in Egypt and telling her, “I miss you, I miss you,” on the show.

Jones earlier stated that she was counting on her spouse to join her in her bungalow because she has no intentions to visit Egypt a fourth time. She said that the excursions so far have been too expensive and that the country’s climate is unsuitable for her health.

Jones gained notoriety in early 2020 after revealing on “This Morning” that she and Mohamed had used a full container of lubricant K-Y jelly after their first sexual session.

“It was a bit of a slog. Jones explained, “We used the entire tube of K-Y jelly.”

“The trouble is, the next day I couldn’t walk. I had the sensation of being on a horse. It wasn’t even a case of saddle sores. Anyway, we got through it,” she continued.