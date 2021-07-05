On TV, a cute puppy tries to assist England during a Euro 2020 match.

During England’s 4-0 triumph over Ukraine at Euro 2020, one clever dog seemed to be trying to assist Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in keeping another clean sheet.

Gareth Southgate is gearing up for another celebration after the Three Lions’ remarkable triumph on Saturday, and he may get some unexpected help in the semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

That’s because the European Championships aren’t just for us people; our dogs are as well.

But some of our furry friends want to do more than just watch the game; they want to join the players on the field. It’s not surprising, given how much dogs like walkies, especially when a ball is involved.

A German Shepherd can be seen tracking the ball up and down the pitch in a video posted on Tik Tok by @charlottetate6, while his owners try to watch the England game on TV.

“Can’t catch the ball son, but good try,” said the caption on the screen.

The video has received 19.6k views so far, but we believe it is deserving of a lot more. It’s utterly cute.

It was shared during England’s most recent victory, and many people expressed their delight at the prospect of the dog joining the team.

We’re not sure they need the assistance after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored the first goal for his country.

“He does the right thing,” one person said. He’s more concerned with the ball than with the team; that dog has his priorities straight.”

“He’s better than any English or Scottish player,” a third added.

“Aww bless him, he wants to help England,” wrote a third.

Another added, “Aww bless him, he wants the ball.”

We thought this video was well worth sharing because it made us laugh out loud. What is your dog’s reaction to watching football on TV?