On Tuesday, key votes to watch include the Virginia governor’s race and the replacement of Minneapolis police officers.

Although Tuesday’s elections will not have the same wide-reaching consequences as last year’s acrimonious presidential race, some critical and historic decisions will be made.

Several of the country’s largest cities will elect new mayors, while two states have gubernatorial elections that are being closely followed by major national political personalities. Many of the contests have heatedly contested national topics like as the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, crime, and the economy, laying the stage for national elections in the coming years.

Here’s a rundown of some of Tuesday’s most important elections.

Virginia

The gubernatorial contest between former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, a private equity investor, has gotten a lot of national attention. Despite President Joe Biden’s ten-point victory in the state in 2020, the governor’s race has narrowed significantly in the polls.

Following Texas’ draconian abortion prohibition, abortion has been thrust to the center of the state’s concerns. With former President Donald Trump promoting Youngkin and Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama aggressively campaigning for McAuliffe, the contest has become something of a rerun from the presidential election.

In a statewide election, Virginia will elect its first female lieutenant governor and its first woman of color. The only question is whether Afro-Latina Democrat Hala Ayala or Black GOP contender Winsome Sears will be the winner.

New Jersey is a state in the United States.

In recent weeks, the race for governor of New Jersey has tightened as well, while Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy still has a slim lead over Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli.

On Tuesday, seats in the state legislature and the state senate will be decided.

Atlanta

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, declared earlier this year that she would not seek reelection. Former Mayor Kasim Reed and City Council President Felicia Moore have emerged as the frontrunners in a crowded field of more than a dozen candidates vying to succeed her. However, according to a recent poll conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia, 41% of voters are still unsure.

Boston

The winner of Boston’s mayoral runoff will be the first woman and the first woman of color to be elected to the office, similar to Virginia’s lieutenant governor election. (The mayor-in-waiting,.) This is a condensed version of the information.