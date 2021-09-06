On TripAdvisor, it is the number one tourist destination in Liverpool.

In a list of the best things to do in Liverpool, Anfield Stadium is presently ranked first.

The stadium, which is home to Liverpool FC, has been awarded number one, beating out the Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool Cathedral, a slew of museums, and more.

Anfield stadium is steeped in history, with tributes to the past such as a statue of iconic manager Bill Shankly outside the stadium.

The Hillsborough Memorial, which is located next to the Shankly Gates and features an eternal flame as its centerpiece, is dedicated to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

When there are no games scheduled, Anfield Stadium is available to guests. Guides lead visitors around the space, with the museum and stadium tours providing behind-the-scenes access to the iconic club for Liverpool fans and sports lovers alike.

On TripAdvisor, it has received over 7,000 reviews, with 6,000 of them giving it five stars and another 900 giving it four.

TripAdvisor user Chris recently gave the stadium five stars, writing: “Knowledgeable staff, tour guides were polite, and clearly Liverpool fans.” People from France, Italy, London, and China were in our group.”

“The Stadium tour was amazing, and the staff was passionate about their team,” Pippa added. My husband and I had a very lovely afternoon out. I’d do it all over again.”

“I am not a football fan, but I took my granddaughter, who enjoyed everything,” another reviewer said. It was also enjoyable for me. The tour guides were extremely helpful and pleasant. The memorial to the 96 fatalities was quite [emotional]for me, and I must say that I shed a tear when reading the names and other details. It was well worth the money, and yes, I would return.”

The address of Anfield Stadium is Anfield Road, Anfield, L4 0TH.