On Transgender Day of Remembrance, Biden condemns ‘horrifying’ violence against transgender people.

After more than 40 trans Americans were slain this year, President Joe Biden issued a statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance condemning “horrifying” acts of violence.

In a message from the White House on Saturday, Biden expressed his condolences to those who had died in the United States and around the world.

“At least 46 transgender people have been slain in the United States this year, with hundreds more dead around the world. Each of these people’s lives was priceless. Each of them was deserving of liberty, justice, and happiness “he stated “We grieve the transgender Americans who died in the worst year on record, as well as the countless additional transgender people — disproportionately Black and brown transgender women and girls — who confront deadly murder, prejudice, and harassment.” In 2021, at least 47 transgender or gender nonconforming Americans were tragically shot or killed by violent means, according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ advocacy group. This is the largest number ever recorded by the organization, which has been tracking violence against transgender people since 2013.

Last year, the organization counted 44 transgender and gender nonconforming people who died.

“These victims are devoted partners, parents, family members, friends, and community members, just like the rest of us. They worked, went to school, and worshipped in churches. They were genuine people who did not deserve their lives to be snatched away from them “In a statement, HRC added.

Biden called on the Senate on Saturday to enact the Equality Act, which changes the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. He also urged state officials, legislators, and members of his administration to “fight the epidemic of violence and advance transgender equality.” In his remarks, the president stated, “Too many transgender people still live in fear and suffer institutional hurdles to freedom and equality.” “Some of the bravest Americans I know are transgender folks. However, no one should have to be brave simply to live in peace and dignity. Today is Remembrance Day. We must continue to act tomorrow—and every day.” Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender activist, founded Transgender Day of Remembrance in 1999, and it is observed every year to honor victims of abuse around the country.

