On top of the midfield issue, Jurgen Klopp has four more Liverpool issues to address.

Nothing puts a Premier League manager on edge quite like an international break.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, will be hoping that his players return from national team action uninjured by the end of next week.

The current halt in activity, on the other hand, provides the Reds with one last opportunity for reflection and evaluation before the demanding winter program begins until a small respite at the end of January.

After seeing their club-record-equaling 25-game undefeated run come to an end with a dismal 3-2 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday, the Liverpool coaching staff will have lot to think about in the coming days.

But what are the most pressing issues?

Liverpool have been unable to deploy anything resembling a settled midfield so far this season, whether owing to injuries, unavailability, or a lack of form.

While this appears to have made little impact to their attacking exploits (49 goals in 17 games), the defensive cover hasn’t been consistent.

Gini Wijnaldum’s absence has been felt in that sense, though Fabinho, Liverpool’s finest defensive midfielder, has failed to start more than half of the games.

Klopp will want his engine room to purr more frequently and with more tenacity.

Although there have been noticeable changes to Liverpool’s approach this season – the defense is taking a higher line with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip back fit, and Trent Alexnader-Arnold has regularly drifted into central positions – recent results suggest they may have become a little easier to read.

Personnel issues, as previously indicated, are partly to blame.

However, Liverpool has shown no signs of moving to a 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 formation this season, as they did on occasion last season.

Last month, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders observed, “Our game needs freshness, we want our players to be surprising.” That will be our goal.

Liverpool has lost an important attacking piece in Roberto Firmino, who is out for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.

Diogo Jota is the obvious option in the center area, but the Reds have 13 games left between now and November.