On today’s GMB, Kate Garraway gives an update on her husband Derek’s struggle with extended Covid.

Kate Garraway has shared an update on her husband Derek Draper’s long-term Covid fight.

Today, the 54-year-old presenter joined Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain to headline the show.

Dr. Amir Khan, who warned about the long-term repercussions of Coronavirus after Lewis Hamilton admitted to suffering from the condition, joined the two in an ITV morning news feature.

“A lot of individuals are suffering from extended Covid,” he stated.

“Extreme weariness, brain fog, eyesight problems, pain problems, difficulty breathing, palpitations, chest pain, and a variety of other symptoms can occur.”

Derek was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms and was kept in a coma for a year.

He’s since been released, but Kate described how the condition’s symptoms are still growing as she agreed with Dr Khan’s assessment of the severity of extended Covid.

“That’s just the ones we know,” she added. That’s the thing: as different areas of the body are injured, more and more are appearing.

“I know Derek is an extreme case, but there are always more problems. Initially, it was weariness, but now it appears that more of them are presenting.”