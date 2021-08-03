On today’s broadcast, Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain reveals what pushed him to tears.

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Ben Shephard said that Team GB’s Olympic achievement had moved him to tears.

At the start of the show, the Tipping Point host stated, “I’ve been in tears four times already this morning.”

The 46-year-old ended their morning meeting when he was overcome with emotion, according to Kate Garraway, who co-hosts the ITV morning news programme.

The amazing gold medal performance by Team GB sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell triggered Ben’s tears.

“The sailing final was honestly the most breath-taking thing I’ve ever seen,” he stated.

Kate admitted that she, too, joined in the screams, joking that Ben’s tears were “not her fault for once.”

The broadcast was dominated by Team GB’s Olympic achievement, with the team interviewing the athletes who contributed to the country’s impressive 39 medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics.

Later in the show, they interviewed Bethany Shriever, who won a gold medal in the women’s BMX, and Ben stated that her victory had overwhelmed him.

“I can’t tell you how enthralled my family and I were watching you run that race,” he remarked.

“By the way, you sent me way over my Tipping Point when you won. I was completely shattered.”

The 22-year-old said, “I can’t believe the presenters are watching my triumphant performance.”

“Ben, I watch you on Tipping Point every day after training,” she remarked. That is utterly ridiculous.

“You’ll be on the Celebrity Tipping Point soon,” Kate Garraway said.